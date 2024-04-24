North 16th Street Between North Proctor and North Adams Streets Closed for Maintenance – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – North 16th Street – between North Proctor and North Adams streets – will be closed for maintenance April 25-May 2, from 8 AM – 5 PM, and detours will be in place while this work is happening. This work is weather-dependent, and timing may be subject to change. Community members with questions about the Residential Street Restoration Program can call Jeff Maki at (253) 591-5495.