Medal of Honor Recipient, Advocate for Mental Health Visits Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Cohen Veterans Network.

Medal of Honor Recipient Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts visited Pierce County last Friday in celebration of the 5th anniversary of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Valley Cities in Lakewood. This clinic provides high-quality mental health care for veterans, active-duty service members and military families throughout Pierce County and the state of Washington.

Sgt. Pitts was the keynote speaker at the Cohen Clinic at Valley Cities’ 5th anniversary banquet fundraiser event at Eagle’s Pride Golf Course in DuPont. Sgt. Pitts, an ambassador for the clinic’s parent organization Cohen Veterans Network, spoke about the importance of mental health care for members of the military community. Nearly 100 people attended the event in DuPont, where he and leaders from the clinic shared that it has served nearly 6,000 clients since it opened in 2019.

Former Sgt. Ryan Pitts joined the Army in 2003 at the age of 17 under the delayed entry program. He received the Medal of Honor during a July 21, 2014 ceremony at the White House. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts was one of several men responsible for setting up a new post in a volatile region of Afghanistan in 2008. The operation turned into a disaster for U.S. forces, but Pitts’ actions in guarding the post from insurgents earned him the Medal of Honor. Today, Pitts is a mental health advocate for the veteran and military community.

For more information about the Cohen Clinic at Valley Cities, visit cohen.valleycities.org.