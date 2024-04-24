Clover Park Rotary and NW Youth Corps improve Lakewood’s Environment – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary.

King 5 News visited Lakewood’s South Sound Wildlife area to feature the ongoing work of Clover Park Rotary and the Northwest Youth Corp. Thanks to an Urban Forestry Grant, Clover Park Rotary was able to have a crew of young college age students from the NW Youth Corps onsite for 2 weeks helping improve Lakewood’s tree canopy by planting our native Garry Oaks and removing invasive plants.

Working in the South Sound Wildlife area on Phillips road, the team removed Ivy strangling many trees along Chambers creek, pulled scotch broom and planted native ground cover such as Oregon Grape to create habitat for our wildlife.

Funding for the program is part of a nationwide program to help cities like Lakewood increase the tree canopy which is part of the ongoing city policy to try and attain a higher and more evenly distributed tree density throughout Lakewood.

Follow the link to see the King 5 interview here in Lakewood or watch the news story below.

Our next community wide work day at the Wildlife area is set for May 18 from 9 AM to 1 PM. Come join us to help make Lakewood a better place to live and play.

For more information contact Rotary Service coordinator Alan Billingsley alanb@toolpak.com