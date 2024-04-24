Acting Proper and Proper Acting – The Suburban Times

Nora could have been a great looking woman. She loved acting, but she sometimes took everything too literally and had issues with almost every director she had ever met. Nora spoke up for herself and often was never asked a second or third time to try out for a part in a local production. She came across as almost angry. Her latest turn down really pissed her off.

After thinking about the fiasco, Nora got out her old college and high school yearbooks remembering how much she had enjoyed being on stage and learning. She was hoping for a memory or something to trigger an idea. It was her high school yearbook that really cut her deeply. She looked at the staged photos. She was playing the lead for “Into the Woods”. The musical intertwined various fairy tales and explored their consequences. She had been shocked when the teacher/director replaced her just a day before opening night. She was hurt and mad. She cried most of that night. Nora thought it all over again and then she decided to act . . . so to speak.

Nora stopped by her old high school and inquired at the front desk if her old drama and speech teacher was still there. She wasn’t she had moved to Puyallup. The clerk seemed a little disconcerting and refused to give Nora contact information, which irked Nora even more.

Back home she was pissed off and really irritated and then did a simple search on Facebook and came up with Donna, her old speech and acting teacher. Nora stopped and thought everything over. She calmed down and simply requested friendship via Facebook. She sent a comment that merely said, “I was thinking about you and acting, and was just wondering if we could have a cup of tea or coffee. Donna responded immediately and said “Of course, I think that would be nice.” That simple comment was like a hand reaching out and breaking silence with a calming touch.

Nora, set up tea at Watson’s, a gardening store surrounded by flowers and potted trees plus a small restaurant producing excellent and relaxing meals and snacks. The two clicked almost immediately. Nora explained about her complaints and not getting parts, but did it without malice. Donna reminded Nora about relaxing always before rehearsing and acting. Nora closed her eyes and breathed easily and a smile came across her face that almost glowed. Donna passed a page of script from “Into the Woods” to Nora. Donna said, “Please read a paragraph.” Nora read the paragraph, stopped . . . took a deep breath and re-read the paragraph. When she was through, both Nora and Donna relaxed and talked about other things and stayed for lunch. At the end Nora exclaimed that she was going to go back and get that part . . . “Maybe not this time, but next time for sure.”

As the two women walked towards their cars, Nora stopped and felt the leaf of a bright yellow flower. She looked over to Donna and said, “You know . . . I don’t need that part. There are others I know I can get.” Donna came back and hugged Nora and said, “I’m just putting the finishing touches on a play I wrote. It lacked something . . . and I think what is lacks is you.” They both laughed, turned around and went back for another cup of tea.

When Nora got home, she sent Donna a thank you note for her help and inspiration. Then Nora wrote a note to the director who had cut her apologizing for her own bad manners and hoping she could try out and work together some time in the future.