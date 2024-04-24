15th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game and Silent Auction, April 26 – The Suburban Times

The Kiwanis of Clover Park and Lakes SKills USA Club cordially invites our community to the 15th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game and Silent Auction, a spirited event that brings together law enforcement officers, educators, and the entire community. This year’s event will take place on Friday, April 26th, at the Lakes High School Gym.

Event Details:

Date : Friday, April 26, 2024

: Friday, April 26, 2024 Time : Doors open at 5:30 PM Tip-Off 6:30PM

: Doors open at 5:30 PM Tip-Off 6:30PM Location: Lakes High School Gym, Redmond, WA

Honoring Our Heroes:

The Cops vs Teachers tradition originated in Puyallup as a heartfelt tribute to the brave officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We honor the memory of:

Sgt. Mark Renninger Officer Tina Griswold Officer Ronald Owens Officer Greg Richards

This year, we extend our tribute to include Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd, whose life was tragically cut short by an impaired driver on March 2, 2024. Trooper Gadd’s dedication to service and sacrifice will forever be remembered.

Supporting Our Community:

Half-Time Honor : During half-time, we will honor Trooper Christopher Gadd and his family. We invite the general public to join us in supporting this grieving family. Donations collected during half-time will directly benefit them during this difficult time.

: During half-time, we will honor Trooper Christopher Gadd and his family. We invite the general public to join us in supporting this grieving family. Donations collected during half-time will directly benefit them during this difficult time. Competitive Fun : Officers from various Pierce County agencies and teachers and administrators from different districts will face off on the hardwood in a competitive yet fun basketball game. Expect excitement, camaraderie, and friendly rivalry!

: Officers from various Pierce County agencies and teachers and administrators from different districts will face off on the hardwood in a competitive yet fun basketball game. Expect excitement, camaraderie, and friendly rivalry! Silent Auction: Over 70 raffle items will be up for auction throughout the evening. All proceeds from the silent auction, door donations, and concessions will go to the Lakewood YMCA, our chosen beneficiary this year. Bidbecon.com CODE: COPSVSTEACHERS2024

How You Can Participate:

Attend the Event : Join us at the Lakes High School Gym on April 26th. Your presence is a sign of support for our officers, firefighters, and youth.

: Join us at the Lakes High School Gym on April 26th. Your presence is a sign of support for our officers, firefighters, and youth. Online Donations: If you’re unable to attend, visit our website at copsvsteachers.com. You can make a donation via the Bidbeacon Site or participate in the online auction.

Let’s Come Together:

Let’s honor those who have fallen, celebrate our heroes, and support our community. We look forward to seeing you at the 15th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game and Silent Auction!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Baron Coleman Event Coordinator Lakes High School Skills USA Club Email: BColeman@cloverpark.k12.wa.us Phone: (253) 222-5287