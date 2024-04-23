Strickland, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Improving Access to Home Dialysis Act – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), alongside Representatives Carol Miller (WV-01), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02), and Earl Blumenauer (OR – 03) introduced the Improving Access to Home Dialysis Act. This bipartisan legislation aims to increase access to home dialysis by providing trained, professional staff assistance to patients in the home and ensuring that all patients are given the education and support they need to utilize this modality if they so choose.

“High-quality and affordable kidney care should not be considered a luxury in the United States,” said Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland. “We must work together with caregivers and providers to ensure that patients have the resources and training they need to receive dialysis in the comfort of their own homes, and make sure that patients know that in home care is an option.”

“Individuals with End Stage Renal Disease are often faced with difficult decisions when choosing where to receive dialysis services. In rural areas, some patients must forgo a full-time job or time with their family to travel hours back and forth to dialysis centers to receive the life-sustaining care they need. Home dialysis is a wonderful tool that allows patients to be at the center of their own care, and Congress should be working to ensure patients that choose this modality receive the training necessary to dialyze safely in their home. The Improving Access to Home Dialysis Act will provide patients the education and support they need to utilize home dialysis if they so choose,” said Congresswoman Miller.

“As a physician in Congress, I know how important it is to increase patient choice. With advancements in technology and care, people with kidney failure should be informed of options beyond in-center dialysis. Our bipartisan bill would enhance access, reduce travel time, and improve the well-being and quality of life of those Americans needing dialysis and for whom home dialysis is a feasible option,” said Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

“Home dialysis is a powerful model that puts patients and families in control of their care. This legislation is a simple, common-sense proposal that does not need to be unduly complex and will improve outcomes. I look forward to working in a bipartisan manner to advance it,” said Congressman Earl Blumenauer.

“Patients deserve to know about all options for dialysis so they can make an educated choice for themselves. Too many patients are never told they have options besides in-center dialysis that could improve their quality of life. We are deeply appreciative of Reps. Miller, Strickland, Blumenauer, and Miller-Meeks for their introduction of the Improving Access to Home Dialysis Act, which will help more patients learn about and gain access to home dialysis,” said Kevin Longino, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation.

“ASN commends Representatives Miller, Strickland, Miller-Meeks, and Blumenauer for introducing the Improving Access to Home Dialysis Act. Home dialysis can increase independence and improve quality of life for many people with kidney failure, yet too often patients who are medically eligible to receive home dialysis are not able to choose this modality due to inadequate social support in their home. By providing in-home staff assistance when a patient needs it most, this legislation will empower more patients to choose home dialysis,” said Deidra C. Crews, MD, ScM, FASN, President, American Society of Nephrology.

“I am grateful to Reps. Miller, Strickland, Blumenauer, and Miller Meeks for spearheading this push to make home dialysis more accessible for us. Policies like this make me increasingly optimistic that more kidney patients struggling with dialysis can have a chance to get some of their life back,” said Bell Maddux, Home Dialysis Patient.

