Pierce County RIDE ALONG with Animal Control – The Suburban Times

This week we celebrate Animal Control Appreciation Week with a special ride along with Animal Control Officer Whitman. ACO Whitman takes us to a variety of animal calls to get a good look at what they do throughout the day. We meet an Emu named “Houdini”, a cat ACO Whitman calls “Pickles” and a special dog named “Lizzy.” Our Animal Control Officers are appreciated for being the voice and advocates for our furry friends. Thank you for all that you do!