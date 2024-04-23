Pierce County RIDE ALONG with Animal Control – The Suburban Times

This week we celebrate Animal Control Appreciation Week with a special ride along with Animal Control Officer Whitman. ACO Whitman takes us to a variety of animal calls to get a good look at what they do throughout the day. We meet an Emu named “Houdini”, a cat ACO Whitman calls “Pickles” and a special dog named “Lizzy.” Our Animal Control Officers are appreciated for being the voice and advocates for our furry friends. Thank you for all that you do!
DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Leave a Reply