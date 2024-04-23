Letter: To The Hearing Examiner – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Claudia Riiff Finseth.

Wood duck hen and ducklings on the waterway by Claudia Finseth

Please, protect the water

at the heart of our community—

The Spanaway Marsh may mean little to some,

but not to us. It is our arterial blood,

our breath, our home.

We are done with the hundred-year destruction

of filled-in wetlands, re-routed streams,

toxic human pollution and buildings too close

to these arteries of life.

We are done with our input meaning nothing

to elected officials who are supposed

to represent us and our concerns.

They need to learn democracy is not top-down.

Spanaway Marsh by Taylor Underwood

We are done with back-room deals

meaning more than aquifers, drinking water,

acres of marsh teaming with life that filter

water to Spanaway Lake, our many creeks,

and into Chambers Bay and the Salish Sea.

We are done with special interests meaning more

than eagle and osprey, heron and duck,

Rare species of squirrel, bat and frog . . .

More than the Garry Oaks that create our sky scapes,

More than orca and octopus.

Little green heron on the waterway by Claudia Finseth

Don’t you see? This is why we live here,

At the cross-section of urban and wild.

For to look upon water as the sun sets,

To hear a heron cry their Jurassic cry,

To watch a loopy river otter at play,

To hear a chorus of frogs in the evening:

these are restoratives, healing balms

that crack open our hearts to feel again,

and inspire us to be our better selves

and better stewards for Pierce County.

They ARE our quality of life.

Please, protect our water,

work with us as we work to restore it,

help us as we work to help it.

Don’t push salmon or other species

any further toward extinction.

We cannot keep taking from nature

and have anything left in the end.

There is other land for this project

that doesn’t endanger our water and wildlife.

There is other land more appropriate to the purpose.

There. Is. Other. Land.

We speak, one voice, all who care

for all creatures, all trees, all nature, all water.

Please, protect the Marsh.