Letter: Lakewood – Sometimes It’s The Small Things – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

I enjoy water features. For years, I have enjoyed watching koi glide through the water, as a waterfall makes a relaxing splashing sound.

Some of you may recognized a few of the Lakewood water features in the included pictures. For me the most iconic Lakewood water feature is the fountain on the corner of 100th and Gravelly Lake Drive. It has a historical marker and it is named the Bronze Lily Fountain. As I drove by the other day I noticed it seems to be flowing better than it has in the past. I assume Chase Bank now cares for the fountain and it is looking wonderful

As I walked my dog the other day I walked passed the only other public water feature I know of in Lakewood. It is the one in front of Lakewood City Hall. There is no flow to the stagnant water and it is not looking very clean.

All too often governmental agencies spend tax payer dollars; however, all to often what the tax dollars are spent on, is not kept up. I sure wish the small things were cared for because that is usually a good indication that the bigger things are taken care of as well.