Discover the cultures of Asia, Pacific Islands in May at the Pierce County Library – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Explore the rich cultures of Asia, Hawaii and the Pacific Islands with stories and voices from these regions. Visit the Pierce County Library System for classes and events, specially curated booklists and informative displays as the nation celebrates Asian Pacific Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Month.

Pierce County Library brings these cultures to life with events and activities to engage teenagers and adults. Events include:

Japanese Sumi Painting

Experience the flowing techniques of Japanese sumi (ink) painting, with a focus on traditional materials, tools, and brush strokes. Ages 13 and older. All supplies provided. Registration required.

Thursday, May 2, 4-5 p.m.

Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Asian Counseling Treatment Services (ACTS)

Access ACTS services for those struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues in both Asian and English languages. All ages.

Saturday, May 4, 1-3 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Beyond Words: Storytelling through Indian Classical Dance

Join Indian classical dancer Piyali Biswas De and immerse in gestures and expressions that weave tales and witness a short, live captivating dance performance. Ages 13 and older.

Saturday, May 4, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Koinobori: Make Your Own Japanese Carp Windsock

Drop in and create koinobori (Japanese carp windsock) in honor of Children’s Day. All materials provided while supplies last. Ages 3-10.

Sunday, May 5, 2-3 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Ten Thousand Things – Artifacts of Asian American Life

Join author and podcaster Shin Yu Pai and discuss how every objects reveal personal and cultural values. Ages 13 and older.

Saturday, May 11, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Saturday, May 18, 3-4 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

K-Pop Dance 101: “Super Shy” by NewJeans

Learn NewJeans’s “Super Shy” choreography from Coffee Dance Studio. For teens and adults.

Wednesday, May 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sprinker Recreation Center – Rainier Room, 14824 C St S, Tacoma

Experience the diverse Asian continent and Pacific islands with interactive art and culinary adventures as well as curated booklists for all ages, available in book, e-book and audiobook.

Register for events and find more information at mypcls.org.