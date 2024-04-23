Daytime closure scheduled for SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – People who use the State Route 7 on-ramp to southbound I-5 in Tacoma will want to plan additional travel time Wednesday, April 24.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Washington Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the ramp. During the closure, travelers will detour via northbound I-705, SR 509 and southbound I-705.

The closure creates a work zone where crews will perform vegetation management and remove graffiti from alongside the ramp.

Before you head out the door, get real-time information from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to get information about road construction in Pierce County.

