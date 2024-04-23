 Cirque Park’s Future Discussed at Community Meeting – The Suburban Times

Cirque Park’s Future Discussed at Community Meeting

Members of the U.P. community were presented with a variety of visions for the future of Cirque Park at an April 11 meeting in the City Council Chambers.

Representatives of ARC Architects, the firm hired by the City to help identify ways to improve Cirque Park, shared sketches of potential enhancements based on feedback from a March FlashVote survey. Input collected from that survey indicated the public’s top three priorities for the space are:

  • Splash pad and water walk
  • Pickleball/sports courts
  • Event open lawn

Jack Ecklund, U.P.’s director of Public Works, said by taking the “temperature” of the community on these options now, the City can be poised to leverage future funding opportunities such as public and private grants when they become available.

The entire meeting is available for viewing on UPTV on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 4 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2 p.m. It is also available on the City’s YouTube channel. Please take some time to watch and listen and be prepared to add your voice to the discussion when another more in-depth community survey is conducted later this year.

