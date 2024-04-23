 Choir Dessert Auction – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Choir Dessert Auction

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by SHS Music Boosters.

Join us Friday, May 3 from 6-8:30 p.m. for an evening of musical theater-themed entertainment by the Steilacoom High School Choirs.

Dinner provided by Sodexo (menu below). Following dinner, donated desserts will be auctioned off, along with reserved seating at the end-of-the-year choir concert.

Menu:
Penne with Marinara or Pesto Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Breast, Pan-Seared Chicken Breast Strips, Tossed Green and Caesar Salads, Bread and Beverage

All funds raised go to SHS Music Boosters to support the SHS Music Program. SHS Music Boosters is a registered 501(c) (3) Corporation.

The Steilacoom Historical School District does not endorse or sponsor this event.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *