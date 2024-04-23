Choir Dessert Auction – The Suburban Times

Submitted by SHS Music Boosters.

Join us Friday, May 3 from 6-8:30 p.m. for an evening of musical theater-themed entertainment by the Steilacoom High School Choirs.

Dinner provided by Sodexo (menu below). Following dinner, donated desserts will be auctioned off, along with reserved seating at the end-of-the-year choir concert.

Menu:

Penne with Marinara or Pesto Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Breast, Pan-Seared Chicken Breast Strips, Tossed Green and Caesar Salads, Bread and Beverage

All funds raised go to SHS Music Boosters to support the SHS Music Program. SHS Music Boosters is a registered 501(c) (3) Corporation.

The Steilacoom Historical School District does not endorse or sponsor this event.