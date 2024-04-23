 2024 Fireworks Display – The Suburban Times

2024 Fireworks Display

Summer in Steilacoom wouldn’t be the same without our Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks.  Most people assume the Town of Steilacoom pays for what many have called the best fireworks show in the south Puget Sound area.  Nope – It’s funded by YOU!  

Each year the Steilacoom Citizens Fireworks Committee organizes and fund raises for the fireworks display.   It is financed entirely by voluntary contributions from private citizens and businesses.  Every dollar collected is put directly into the display and this year it will cost over $47,000 for the fireworks, the tug, and the barge launch platform.

A contribution in any amount helps.  Donors of $100 or more are recognized by the Mayor in the “Around Town” newsletter.   You can contribute conveniently and securely online using PayPal or a credit card at https://townofsteilacoom.org/286/Fireworks-Committee. Or you can download a form from that website or link your phone to the site using the QR code below.

Another way you can contribute is to help the Fireworks Committee reach out to others in your neighborhood. Canvassers go door-to-door over a few blocks and talk to neighbors or leave a door hanger. If you are interested contact Andy Phillips at andyph413@aol.com or 253-468-0593.

Please donate and help ensure we have fireworks every year! 

