South Fawcett Street Between South 25th to Jefferson Avenue Closed for Maintenance – The Suburban Times

South Fawcett Street Between South 25th to Jefferson Avenue Closed for Maintenance

TACOMA, Wash. – South Fawcett Street – between South 25th Street to Jefferson Avenue – is closed for maintenance until April 26. South Fawcett Street – between South 23rd to South 25th streets – is back open. Community members with questions about the Residential Street Restoration Program can call Jeff Maki at (253) 365-8378.

Reader Interactions

