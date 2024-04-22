Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures planned in DuPont through May 31 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Travelers who use Interstate 5 through DuPont should plan for additional overnight travel time through the month of May. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes and ramps in both directions of I-5 between Center Drive and 41st Division Drive. These closures are scheduled to occur overnight Monday through Friday, April 22 to May 31.

The closures allow crews to make interim changes to the roadway for the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project . Crews will also set up new barriers for the work zone.

I-5 lane closures

One lane of northbound I-5 from Center Drive to Steilacoom-Dupont Road will close:

7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each night, Monday through Thursday, April 22 to May 2.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road will close:

10:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. each night, Monday through Thursday, April 22 to May 31.

One lane of southbound I-5 between Center Drive and Berkeley Street will close:

8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each night, Monday through Thursday, April 22 to May 31.

9:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. each Friday night, April 22 to May 31.

Rolling slowdowns will intermittently stop traffic on southbound I-5:

11 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight on Friday, April 26 and Wednesday, May 1.

Ramp closures

In addition to lane closures, crews will close northbound and southbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at Mounts Road, Center Drive, Steilacoom-DuPont Road, and 41st Division Drive. The Fort Lewis Weigh Station will also close overnight. Closures will occur at night Monday through Friday, April 22 to May 31. Ramps will close no earlier than 7 p.m. and will reopen by 4:30 a.m. the next morning. There will be no more than two consecutive ramps closed at a time. A signed detour will direct drivers to the next nearest on- or off-ramp.

No work is scheduled Memorial Day weekend.

The work schedule is subject to change. Drivers are encouraged to seek real-time information on the WSDOT app , the WSDOT statewide travel map , and the WSDOT regional Twitter feed before traveling.