What: “The Art of Ikebana in Unusual Containers,” an exhibition by the Tacoma-Olympia Chapter of Ikebana International

Where: The Gallery (Building 4) at Tacoma Community College

When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 24 – 25

Cost: Free

Everyone is welcome to attend a special two-day floral exhibition by the Tacoma-Olympia Chapter of Ikebana International in The Gallery at TCC! Visitor parking is available nearby in Lot G. Learn more about The Gallery.