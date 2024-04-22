 Enjoy Cupcakes with the Cops – The Suburban Times

Enjoy Cupcakes with the Cops

Please make plans to join U.P. Police Chief Pat Burke and other members of the UPPD from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at Wanna Cupcake? in the Green Firs Towne Center (3826 Bridgeport Way W.).

This is a great opportunity to meet members of U.P.’s public safety team over casual conversation and sweet treats.

Rumor has it there may even be a friendly cupcake decorating contest among the men and women in blue. Check out the next issue of Headlines for more details.

Cupcakes with the Cops is another community engagement event with the UPPD that is designed to open the lines of communications between law enforcement and residents outside of emergency situations.

