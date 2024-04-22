 City of DuPont Launches New Service Request Reporting Software – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont Launches New Service Request Reporting Software

DuPont, WA – The City of DuPont has partnered with CivicPlus, a leading government technology company, to release a new tool to empower residents to report quality-of-life issues and request government services. The application called “SeeClickFix” is available for all residents to download on any iOS or Android device. You can access the system from a desktop computer via the City of DuPont’s website at: https://seeclickfix.com/web_portal/WYnFf8y7KrVAZ5iwpJ56uDQq/report/category/

The” SeeClickFix” app allows DuPont residents who identify community repair or service request needs to submit photos, location information, and request details directly to City administrative staff members. In addition, the platform provides City officials with a centralized system to manage issues from creation to resolution — engaging residents throughout the process. 

 The software also enables duplicate detection so that if a resident begins to submit a request already in the system, it will promptly notify them and enable them to follow the existing request. This reduces duplicate requests and increases the City’s services. 

 The technology allows community members to report problems to their government leaders and view, and follow issues submitted by their neighbors. Residents can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the reports in their community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests—not just the ones they submit. 

