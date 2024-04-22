3rd Annual S.E.A. Comedy New Year Celebration – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA — Audiences aged 21 and up are invited to join the 3rd annual S.E.A. Comedy New Year Celebration, an event that will bring together Southeast Asian culture, Japanese cars, and premiere Asian comedians for an unforgettable night of fun. There will be mouthwatering food vendors, bars to keep the spirits high, and DJ’s spinning a fusion of Southeast Asian, 90’s R&B, and Hip-hop. The event will take place Friday, April 26, from 6pm – 11pm at the Lemay Car Museum (2702 E D St, Tacoma, WA 98421).

Featured comedians include Viradeth Xay-Ananh, Ann Chun, K Cheng, and Davine Ke. This incredible array of Asian talent from across the country will leave the audience in stitches while celebrating the vast array of Southeast Asian cultures and the Khmer, Thai, Lao, and Myanmar New Year. The comedy will challenge stereotypes and cultural norms while sharing unique experiences and perspectives that highlight multiple, cross-generational identities.

The evening will be set against the backdrop of Shinka: An Immersive Japanese Automobile Exhibit at the Lemay Car Museum. This one-of-a-kind exploration of Japan’s automotive heritage displays some of the most iconic Japanese-made vehicles, from classics to modern-day sports cars.

Attendees last year said, “The city of Tacoma needs more events like this for laughs and fun and for a good cause,” and, “It was a great event bringing people of different cultures and backgrounds together.”

This night of comedy and revelry is presented by the Southeast Asian Comedy Collective (S.E.A. Comedy) and Tacoma Arts Live. S.E.A. Comedy is a partner in Tacoma Arts Live’s creative economy incubator, Accelerating Creative Enterprises. Learn more at www.tacomaartslive.org/education/community-engagement. Tickets are $45 and available now at www.seacomedy.com.