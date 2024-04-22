12th Annual Tacoma Community College Diversity Film Festival Starts April 24 – The Suburban Times

What: TCC Diversity Film Festival

Where: Tacoma Community College (April 24-26)

The Grand Cinema (April 28 – May 5)

Cost: Grand Cinema pricing applies to films shown at The Grand Cinema. All films are free with TCC Student ID.

Opening Gala: An opening gala dinner will be held after the April 28, 2:30 p.m. screening of “The Farewell” at The Grand Cinema.

Food Drive, Performance, and Q&A: A lunch, musical performance by Dain Norman, and food drive for the TCC Food Pantry will be held before the 1:30 p.m. April 24 screening of “Stories of Us: Camp Second Chance” at TCC. There will be a Q&A with film director Melinda Raebyne after the film.

Celebrating individual and cultural differences through film, the 12th Annual Diversity Film Festival features dramatic and documentary films related to this year’s Festival theme, “Welcome Home.” Find screen times and trailers here.

Films include:

Stories of Us: Camp Second Chance

Ten of Us

Up

The Farewell

Nomadland

Scrapper

Radical

Thank you to our festival sponsors:

Tacoma Community College Foundation

Tacoma Community College Office of Student Engagement

The Grand Cinema