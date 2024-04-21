Wildwood Park Drive Sidewalk Construction – The Suburban Times

Starting on Monday, April 22, 2024, City crews will continue working on the new sidewalk project along Wildwood Park Drive.

Crews will also install a new stormwater line as part of the project. Daytime work will occur between 7 am and 4 pm, with temporary partial lane closures while the stormwater line is being replaced. Signage and flaggers will be posted. Drivers and residents in the area are advised to use alternate routes and obey flagger commands while on the work site. Parents and school faculty should plan ahead and expect delays.

Priority access in the morning and afternoon will be scheduled during school bus arrival and dismissal times to avoid delays in student transportation. School walk routes will remain available during the project. The City appreciates everyone’s patience while this important project is taking place.

Work is anticipated to be completed in June.

For questions and more information about this project, please contact Craig Moore at cmoore@parametrix.com