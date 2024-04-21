Duck Daze Returns on Saturday, June 1 – The Suburban Times

Get ready for the parade, music and silliness of U.P.’s beloved celebration of spring when Duck Daze returns on Saturday, June 1. The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with the parade and continue for several hours with food trucks, live music and lots of family friendly activities in the Village at Chambers Bay.

Community organizations, school groups, businesses and others that would like to be in the parade procession must pre-register with the City of U.P. by May 17. The complete details and registration form are available on the City website.

Look for updates on the day’s festivities in the next issue of Headlines.