City of DuPont Parks and Recreation 2024 Fairy Trails – The Suburban Times

The City of DuPont Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the return of our beloved Fairy Trails event on June 1, 2024 from 10 AM to 12 PM. Families are invited to explore the Sequalitchew Creek Trail and encounter whimsical creatures, both big and small, amidst the beauty of nature.

With magical crafts and photo opportunities after your walk, this event promises an unforgettable experience for children ages 2 to 8 and outdoor-imagination enthusiasts of all ages. Mark your calendars and join us for a morning filled with magic, adventure, and imagination.

Pre-registration is required, please visit our website at dupontwa.gov/195/Events to do so. While wondering the trail, consider participating in our Annual Sequalishoot Photo Contest, open to youth and adults. https://dupontwaphoto.com/photo-experiences/

We hope to see you on the trail!