Christine Firth Hired as Cherrydale Primary School Principal – The Suburban Times

Christine Firth Hired as Cherrydale Primary School Principal

Steilacoom Historical School District (SHSD) Board of Directors appointed Christine Firth as the Principal for Cherrydale Primary School, beginning with the 2024-25 school year.  

Ms. Firth served as Assistant Principal in the district for Cherrydale Primary School, Chloe Clark Elementary School, and Saltar’s Point Elementary school since 2021. She previously served 3 years as Dean of Students in the district, following a 10-year career as a classroom teacher.  SHSD Superintendent Dr. Kathi Weight stated, “We are grateful for Christine’s commitment to our school district since 2008. Her heart for student and staff success was clearly communicated at each step of our interview process and she is the ideal leader for Cherrydale Primary School.”

Ms. Firth received her Bachelor’s Degree in Family Studies from Central Washington University in 2005. She received her Master’s Degree in Teaching in 2008, and a Master’s Degree in Education Administration in 2018 from City University of Seattle.

Ms. Firth shared, “Sixteen years ago I began my career at Cherrydale Primary School as a half-day kindergarten teacher and I am beyond thrilled to now return as Cherrydale’s Principal.  I look forward to reconnecting with the Cherrydale community and am eager to meet our students, staff, and families where they are and move forward together.”

