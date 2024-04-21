 Celebrate the baseball field improvements at Fort Steilacoom Park – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Celebrate the baseball field improvements at Fort Steilacoom Park

· · Leave a Comment ·

The new fields at Fort Steilacoom Park are game-day ready! For the last few months the fields were under construction to replace the dirt in-fields with turf. Field 1 was also upgraded to be a collegiate level field so that it can serve as the home field for Pierce College’s baseball and softball teams.

Come out April 27, 2024 from 12-1 p.m. to Fort Steilacoom Park and help us celebrate their completion. We’ll have a ribbon cutting event, a short program with a welcome from Mayor Jason Whalen and the Lakewood City Council and representatives from Pierce College. There will also be a chance to get on the field and run the bases.

Stick around to watch the Pierce College Raiders Baseball team take the field for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. The game is free and open to all. There will be food for purchase.

Come support Pierce College and see the new home field complex.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Book talk at DuPont Museum

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *