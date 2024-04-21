Celebrate the baseball field improvements at Fort Steilacoom Park – The Suburban Times

The new fields at Fort Steilacoom Park are game-day ready! For the last few months the fields were under construction to replace the dirt in-fields with turf. Field 1 was also upgraded to be a collegiate level field so that it can serve as the home field for Pierce College’s baseball and softball teams.

Come out April 27, 2024 from 12-1 p.m. to Fort Steilacoom Park and help us celebrate their completion. We’ll have a ribbon cutting event, a short program with a welcome from Mayor Jason Whalen and the Lakewood City Council and representatives from Pierce College. There will also be a chance to get on the field and run the bases.

Stick around to watch the Pierce College Raiders Baseball team take the field for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. The game is free and open to all. There will be food for purchase.

Come support Pierce College and see the new home field complex.