Run or Walk the 52nd Sound to Narrows—coming Saturday, June 8 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sound to Narrows.

Spring into action and join the fun at the Sound to Narrows on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Celebrating 52 years, the Sound to Narrows footrace offers challenging 12K and 5K race routes in Tacoma, Washington. The featured 12K run and walk routes through beautiful Point Defiance Park. The S2N race raises money to support the MultiCare Academy for Students in Healthcare (MASH) camp for local area high school students who are interested in healthcare careers post-graduation.

The 5K run and walk and the 2K Fit for Sound to Narrows School Program all take place near Tacoma’s Vassault Park –where the action begins on Saturday, June 8th 2024. Kids 4 and under can participate in the Diaper Dash held within Vassault Park. The event also features health information, vendor incentives, and family entertainment.

Want to participate, but don’t want to run up all the hills? Join our Sound to Narrows volunteer team. We couldn’t do S2N without the 200+ volunteers who show up early at the park on race day.

For more information and to sign up as a runner, walker, or volunteer, visit the Sound to Narrows website at www.soundtonarrows.org