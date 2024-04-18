Puget Sound: Let’s win the City Nature Challenge – The Suburban Times

Calling all nature lovers: the challenge is on! How many species can you spot and record? The annual global City Nature Challenge returns April 26-April 29 and asks everyone to become a scientist for an hour, a day, however long they have. And there’s no experience necessary. Download the free iNaturalist app or access it on your computer, get outside, and start recording what you see.

“Although the event is global, the Seattle-Tacoma metropolitan area represents one project to record and identify wildlife observations during the challenge,” said Craig Standridge, Nature Engagement Curator at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. “Let’s show the rest of the world just how biodiverse Puget Sound is!”

The steps are simple: Download the iNaturalist app or access it on your computer, join the City Nature Challenge Seattle-Tacoma Metropolitan Area iNaturalist project, and snap photos of the wild plants, animals, and fungi you see. If you can identify the species right away, good for you! Otherwise, the app’s artificial intelligence can make suggestions for you based on your photos and what has already been recorded in your area by others.

Record your location, time, and date, and voila! You’re part of the City Nature Challenge. Observations can be made anytime in iNaturalist. But to count toward the City Nature Challenge, they have to be recorded from April 26 to April 29 and entered in the iNaturalist app by May 5. Then, anytime through May 5, participants are invited to go in and identify observations—their own or others. Each observation needs two identifications to be verified.

“We encourage everyone in our community to discover and appreciate native wildlife, whether in a yard, park, or natural area,” said Wendy Spaulding, Conservation Engagement Curator at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. “It’s easy and fun, and it’s something your whole family can take part in.”

The data is used to help real scientists better understand how our regional wildlife is faring and how to protect it– from frogs to ferns.

Every year, the region with the most observations and the individuals with the most unusual species spotted are highlighted on the app’s homepage.

In 2023, nearly 800 observers took part in the challenge in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties. Those scientists submitted more than 10,057 nature observations and identified 1,437 species, showing the world the incredible biodiversity in the region’s home turf.

JOIN THE CHALLENGE AT NORTHWEST TREK WILDLIFE PARK

If you want to participate in the City Nature Challenge with a group, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park has you covered!

Northwest Trek is hosting guided walks with a naturalist at the wildlife park in Eatonville from April 26 to 28 at 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Guests will have access to a limited number of binoculars, magnifying glasses, and field guides.

Guests are encouraged to set up the iNaturalist app and free account before arrival. Meet at the map just inside the entrance to Northwest Trek.

FREE TRAINING

Naturalists from Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, Northwest Trek, and other local organizations are offering a free online orientation on using iNaturalist on April 23 for those new to technology (or to nature).

The Seattle-Tacoma location for the City Nature Challenge 2024 includes Everett, Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, and all other places in Snohomish, King, and Pierce counties. The iNaturalist app is free and works on all smart devices. It can be used on mobile without WiFi. Observations and photos can also be uploaded to the site on a computer.

To learn about the City Nature Challenge, visit nwtrek.org or pdza.org.