Pierce College Director of Athletics Duncan Stevenson recognized by Tacoma Athletic Commission – The Suburban Times

Pierce College Director of Athletics Duncan Stevenson will be awarded the 2024 Doug McArthur Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tacoma Athletic Commission. The Award “recognizes an individual who captures the true passion for athletics through participation, promotion and organization.”

“It is truly humbling to receive this recognition, I am honored,” Stevenson said. “My heartfelt gratitude goes out to the Tacoma Athletic Commission for this esteemed acknowledgment, and to Pierce College for the chance to do this work and have this longevity in a career.”

For 37 years, Stevenson has been a consummate team player and advocate for decades of talented student athletes and dedicated coaches. He has worked tirelessly to develop the college’s athletic program, which has garnered both team and individual recognition for many in the program’s six sports. Under Stevenson’s leadership, student athletes at Pierce College are more successful than ever with retention rates for second-year participants over 97 percent and cumulative grade point averages much higher than the general student body.

“Duncan Stevenson exemplifies the mission and values of the Pierce College District,” said Pierce College Chancellor Dr. Julie White. “In addition to his outstanding service in athletics, he is a committed contributor to the Pierce College District and the Pierce College Foundation, supporting many campus and community-wide events, all for the benefit of our students and families.”

Stevenson played a significant role in planning and developing the construction of the Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Health Education Center and the field complex at Fort Steilacoom Park – the new home of Raiders baseball.

“Duncan is a longstanding, valued member of the Pierce College community,” said Pierce College Puyallup President Chio Flores. “He is a stellar person and a go-to resource for emerging athletic directors. This award demonstrates Duncan’s continued and decades long commitment to academic and athletic excellence.”