Ending Homelessness: Pierce County Council Charts Path Towards Unified Regional Approach – The Suburban Times

In March 2022, Pierce County took a significant step in the fight against homelessness by officially adopting a Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness (CPEH). This plan, comprised of six crucial goals, prioritizes the formation of a Unified Regional Approach, or URA.

The CPEH defines a URA as a coordinating system with a shared vision and operating structure that allows for a successful regional response to homelessness.

“There’s a lot of trepidation from the community when they hear us talk about the creation of a URA because it sounds a lot like the creation of another agency to try and navigate,” said Pierce County Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4). “It isn’t that though. Our approach to a URA acknowledges that the systems and the work are already happening, and the creation of another agency will most likely only complicate that work. We’re proposing a coordinating system and shared approach that gives us a common operating picture to get people to the service they need when they need it, in a seamless way.”

The Pierce County Council took a major step in establishing a URA on Friday, April 12, by bringing together key stakeholders from across the County for an inaugural meeting to discuss the URA and holistically address the homelessness epidemic affecting people across the region. Participants included:

City of Auburn

City of Bonney Lake

City of DuPont

City of Edgewood

City of Fife

City of Fircrest

City of Gig Harbor

City of Lakewood

Pierce County

City of Orting

City of Puyallup

Town of Steilacoom

City of Tacoma

The Cities of Milton, Sumner, University Place, and the Towns of Carbonado and Wilkeson were not able to make it, but those jurisdictions did provide comments for discussion and consideration.

Councilmember Jani Hitchen (District 6), who chairs the Council’s Health and Human Services Committee, convened the meeting to outline the scope and objectives of a prospective URA.

“This initial meeting marks a crucial step towards establishing a framework for a Unified Regional Approach,” said Hitchen. “Through our collaborative efforts and strategic approach, I am confident that we can find lasting solutions to our homelessness crisis and truly help stabilize people and families struggling to fulfill their most basic needs. A URA provides us with a structure to these complex issues.”

To address the core objectives of the URA, stakeholders were divided into groups to answer three questions:

What is your community already doing to serve the unhoused?

What gaps is your community experiencing in serving the unhoused?

What would help support your community’s efforts?

Individual groups reported the key themes of their discussion, helping to identify areas of overlap and potential points of friction. One consistent theme was the need for a unified case management system so more coordination, data sharing, and specialization in different response approaches could be achieved. This data-sharing vision is difficult, however, because of the myriad of systems that converge on the homelessness crisis. The mental health system, domestic violence services, substance abuse recovery treatment, the medical system, and the criminal justice system all deal with people experiencing homelessness on a regular basis, and the services and support someone receives can vary drastically depending on the system they enter.

To overcome that challenge, one jurisdiction shared that it has had great success in direct outreach and building rapport with those experiencing homelessness. However, it noted that this is a long-term investment and requires “a whole city approach.”

There wasn’t a clear consensus on the scope of the problem from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, however. Some reported they don’t deal with homelessness on a continual basis, and others shared that homelessness is at crisis levels in their jurisdictions.

“Today was a good way for a lot of jurisdictions to share the good things being done,” said Michael Brandstetter, City of Lakewood Councilmember. “Lakewood has been more focused on preventing homelessness from occurring in the first place through things like rent assistance and home improvement. The people we successfully prevent from slipping into homelessness don’t get tracked in that system, so it’s hard to say the impact that has. We know it works in keeping people housed, though. From this meeting, I want to see [the Pierce County region] move beyond planning and into action.”

Hitchen said the next steps are to get the community involved through listening sessions or a similar discussion format to gather feedback from residents and those who have had to navigate homelessness. The County also plans to hire a consultant to help manage the development and implementation of a URA with stakeholders and partners.

“Our goal is to make homelessness rare, short in duration, and a one-time experience,” said Hitchen. “When we talk about ending homelessness, that’s what we mean.”