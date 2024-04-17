 The Lakewood Baseball Club Sports Page – The Suburban Times

The Lakewood Baseball Club Sports Page

Submitted by Greg Rediske.

Feature game of the week for the Lakewood Baseball Club
From the 10U league:
Rivals 15, Cyclones 4
Highlights: Adan D drove in 8 runs on 3 hits for the Rivals, including an inside the park home run in the first to score three runs. The Cyclone were first on the board when Kokomi T singled in a run in the first. The Rivals responded with 5 runs in the first, followed by another 5 runs in the second on singles from Tristan B, Adan, James B and Logan R. They score another 5 in the third when Blake M single in a run, followed by James M singling in a run and then Adan D doubled in three runs.
Gavin C started the game as pitcher for the Rivals, with Kamden W starting for the Cyclones. The Rivals totaled 17 hits in the game, with James collecting three, along with Adan. The Cyclones had 11 hits, including two by Kamden, Nathaniel M and Ronin C.

Other Scores:
8U Coach Pitch

Hornets 17, Bulldozers 15
In a hard-fought game, the Hornets squeaked by. For the Bulldozers, Oliver C was 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Clark C was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs. Kayden M and Will R made some great plays at first and pitcher. For the Hornets, Owen Ireland had 3 RBIs, Charlie Woods had an unassisted double play and Max Mahan put in solid work as a utility infielder.

Rainiers 26, Panthers 25
It was a real pitcher’s duel (or not)! The coaches were hitting the sweet spot, and batters were hitting. Snacks were rated as excellent, too.

Diamondbacks 24, Tillicum Crushers 23

12U:
MAJ Dominators 19, LBC Diamondbacks 2

Tuesday Night Baseball, 8U:
Bills 25, Rainiers 11

And in T-Ball news (6 and under, everyone scores all the time): In one of the key matchups, the last batter of the game, 4-years old, blasted his ball off the tee about 6-8 feet. He promptly ran out to field his own ball, then ran ¾ of the way to first base, and through himself out! A remarkable play indeed!

Go to https://www.lakewoodbaseballclub.org/schedules to find a game to watch. It’s great fun!

