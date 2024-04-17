Tacoma Refugee Choir Ends 2023-24 Season With Free Concert – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Refugee Choir.

TACOMA, Wash. Join us for Tacoma Refugee Choir’s last concert of the year featuring new songs, a few old favorites, and special guests!

This End-of-Season Concert centers on the theme of “Good Things Happen” and was chosen by choir members to reflect how our outlook helps us get through challenges and heartbreaks. Songs trace a journey of pain, growth, and hope for the future and include TRC favorites “United Drumbeat,” “Help Me Find a Home,” and “Everyone Can Love Someone,” as well as several new songs written by choir members including “Twasema karibu” and “Who Am I.”

Guest artists for this concert include Congolese singer Providence Kamana, Venezuelan ensemble Tumbarrancho Gaitero, Egyptian tabla player George Sadak, and Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards who will join us for our new song “City of Destiny.”

Tacoma Refugee Choir concerts are high energy events that celebrate community and offer a message of hope.

Tickets are free but please consider donating to help us continue providing this transformative programming. We suggest a $25 donation per ticket.

TACOMA REFUGEE CHOIR is a non-auditioned choir of refugees, immigrants, and friends who seek belonging and are committed to creating a more equitable and welcoming community. In its first eight years, the choir has welcomed over 800 members from over 70+ countries, and performed for over 50,000 people at community, educational and government events, including TEDxSeattle, Welcoming America, WE Day, the national ACDA Conference, Governor’s State of the State Address, and U.S. Citizenship ceremonies. Their performances have garnered standing ovations at prestigious events and been featured on PBS and network television, showcasing original songs crafted collaboratively by members. The choir has produced 15 concerts and ten music videos in partnership with the community with over 170,000 cumulative views. Additional programs include Harmony After Hours community singing events, school outreach programs, a symposium on welcoming and cooperation, the Heart of Tacoma Festival, a refugee-centered podcast, and group music therapy classes. Learn more at www.refugeechoir.org.

Guest artists include:

TUMBARRANCHO GAITERO is a musical and social group established in Seattle, Washington in 2023 to attract and bring Venezuelan artists together to perform and spread the love of classic Venezuelan songs and traditions. Their musical repertoire consists of Aguinaldos, Gaitas, and other well-known Venezuelan folk songs.

GEORGE SADAK is a drummer and Egyptian dumbek player whose musical journey has taken him through Eastern music, Jazz, music of the Arabian Gulf, the Balkans and his first love, the music of his native land. As a teenager, George performed in international clubs around the Northwest during the 80s. In the 90s he relocated to LA, where he performed in international shows and was a studio session artist. Now relocated back in Seattle, George performs around the Northwest with several lineups. He started the Anubis Nights concept in 2011, a music and dance variety show that features Middle eastern music and Belly Dancing but also includes a variety of World Music and Jazz among other genres.

PROVIDENCE KAMANA is a local singer and music producer, as well as a community organizer passionate about helping youth across the globe. Before moving to the USA in 2016, he studied Music and Culture and participated in several music programs that promoted peace and justice within the DRC. He went on to establish the Congolese American Language Institute Mass Choir, where local youth learn English through music. He has been awarded Best Vocalist at Elanga Festival in Kinshasa in 2012 and finished 3rd on Airtel Trace Music Star, a National Talent Show. He also has been awarded as the Best Independent Male Artist by HAPA awards in Hollywood, California 2019. Since moving to America, he has assisted countless youth and refugee families in the process of starting over in the US.