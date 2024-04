Submitted by Robert Estrada.

Friends of the Lakewood Library will hold a semiannual sale on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at St Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lk Dr SW, Lakewood, WA. Member sale hours are 11-1 and the public sale hours are 1-4. Sale items include books, magazines, DVDs, puzzles, and games. Proceeds will help support both the Tillicum and future interim Lakewood libraries. See you there!