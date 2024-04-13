Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library – The Suburban Times

In the past month, contractors have readied the site to prepare for the installation of the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library. They connected the water, prepared electricity to tie into the site, and completed other work on the foundation and property with plans to install the building in mid-April.

If the construction plan holds, the projected opening date of the interim Lakewood Library is August. Click here for more information.

Long-term Lakewood Libraries

Study Sessions

The Library’s Board of Trustees‘ first of two in-person study sessions to work on the long-term direction for Lakewood libraries is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Administrative Center Meeting Room B (3005 112th St. E., Tacoma). This session is focused on the downtown Lakewood Library.

The second session is planned for Saturday, May 11, 2-24 p.m., and will focus on the Tillicum Pierce County Library.

These meetings are open to the public to attend and observe.

Lakewood Library on Wildaire Road SW

The Trustees approved a purchase order for a contractor to demolish the Lakewood Library building on Wildaire Road SW in the coming months. At the April Board meeting, the Trustees reflected on this significant step and the importance of continued reflection on the important contributions the Lakewood Library has given to the community with generations growing up in the building the past 60 years.

The building removal aligns with the Lakewood Libraries Building Community Advisory Committee’s recommendation to keep the library at the same location and building a new facility on the current location, and if that is not possible, the committee recommended building a new library in an equally accessible location.

The Big One

Prep work continues with the City of Lakewood to move The Big One, the Douglas fir slice, at the current Lakewood Library to Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood.

Current Lakewood Library Services

The Pierce County Library offers pop-up libraries and services with community partners throughout Lakewood. You may check out books, movies and other materials as well as participate in classes and events at the pop-up libraries and community places.

Visit lakewoodlib.pcls.us for up-to-date info on services and locations. Following is a menu of some of the classes and events:

Spanish/English Story Time

Saturday, April 13, 20 and 27, 1-1:30 p.m.

Tillicum Pierce County Library

Bilingual story time in English and Spanish. Tiempo de cuentos bilingüe en español e inglés.

Drop-In Tech Help

Monday, April 15, 22 and 29, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Tillicum Pierce County Library

Bring your questions and devices, and staff will help with basic tech problems.

Tillicum Talks Books

Monday, April 15, 4-5 p.m.

Tillicum Pierce County Library

Join others in the community to discuss a different genre each month. April’s theme: A book with a one word title.

Family Story Time

Tuesday, April 16, 23 and 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lakewood City Hall (Council Chambers), 6000 Main St. SW

Thursday, April 18, 25 and May 2, 10-11 a.m.

Clover Park Technical College (Bldg. 15), 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood

Enjoy stories, art activities, rhymes, singing and fingerplays for the whole family.

Library Pop-Up

Thursday, April 18, 25 and May 2, 9 a.m.-noon

Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW

Access limited library services.

Cuentos Bilingües: Spanish/English Story Time/Cuentos en Español e Inglés

Thursday, April 18, 25 and May 2, 11-11:45 a.m.

Lakewood Family Resource Center, 11150 Gravelly Lake Drive SW

Disfrute libros bilingües, rimas, canciones y arte con Miss Bryna! Enjoy bilingual books, rhymes, songs and art with Miss Bryna!

Friends of the Lakewood and Tillicum Libraries Book Sale

Saturday, April 20, 1-4 p.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood

Purchase great books and more at great prices!

Toddler Story Time

Wednesday, April 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Lakewood Family Resource Center, 11150 Gravelly Lake Drive SW

Enjoy simple picture books, songs, fingerplays and movement games. Ages 2-3.

Dìa de los Niños/Day of the Children

Saturday, April 27, 1-2:30 p.m.

Tillicum Pierce County Library

Join us for a fun time with music, books and other activities to Celebrate Children’s Day! Ven a Celebrar Día de los Niños con nosotros con música, libros y más actividades divertidas!

Lakewood Book Banter

Friday, May 3, 2-3 p.m.

Lakewood History Museum, 6114 Motor Ave. SW

Share what you’re reading and get suggestions for your next read from library staff.

Please enjoy services at nearby DuPont, Steilacoom, Tillicum and University Place Pierce County Libraries.