Tours of Spanaway’s Tiny Home Village proposed site, April 13, 20, 27 – The Suburban Times

From the Pierce Prairie Post: “Spanaway Concerned Citizens are offering tours to interested local citizens to see where in the watershed the County Executive’s Office has proposed to make this tiny home “Pierce County Village” available to single homeless people with addiction and mental health issues.

“You will see huge second growth fir trees, a large wetland, and several groves of endangered Garry Oak trees. Once you see it, you can prepare to comment at the hearings starting April 29th at Sprinker Recreation Center’s Rainier Room (upstairs).”

