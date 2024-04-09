 Ride along with Deputy Stutes – The Suburban Times

Ride along with Deputy Stutes

Back to the Traffic Unit this time with Deputy Isaac Stutes on swing shift. Deputy Stutes came to the Sheriff’s Department as a lateral and has definitely enjoyed his time with us. RIDE ALONG with deputy Stutes and see how he likes to patrol the county to help recover stolen property.

We share these videos with you so you have an actual look at what it is like to work a full shift as a deputy. Visit our profile to see our other Ride Along and body camera videos or checkout our YouTube page to skip the posts and just watch videos!

