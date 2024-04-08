2024 State of Black Tacoma Let’s Come Together – The Suburban Times

Join us for the 2024 State of Black Tacoma. We’re thrilled to share that the Tacoma Urban League is hosting the State of Black Tacoma Town Hall on Thursday, May 30, 2024, Evergreen State College in Tacoma, WA.

Join us from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM for this free event where we’ll delve into crucial topics affecting our community.

The event’s theme encompasses:

Safety, Health, Education, Housing, and Workforce.

Our purpose is to create a positive gathering for people of all ethnicities from the region to connect, learn, and discuss where we stand as people of color (POC).

Live Streaming: Can't make it in person? No worries! We'll be live streaming the event on Facebook & Youtube

