Pierce College Puyallup hires new Vice President of Learning and Student Success – The Suburban Times

Pierce College is proud to announce the hiring of Yuritzi Lozano as our new Vice President of Learning and Student Success at Pierce College Puyallup. Her first day will be May 16.

A proud Washingtonian, Lozano established roots in the Wenatchee area after immigrating from Mexico with her family. They quickly found work in the fields, where they spent decades employed as migrant farmworkers. She witnessed firsthand the inequities and disparities farm workers face. This fueled her passion for removing barriers, creating access, and supporting historically excluded populations.

Driven by her passion, her various roles within higher education have allowed her to focus her efforts on access, retention, completion, program development, and program outreach. Before joining Pierce College, she served as the Dean of Allied Health and Professional Technical Programs at Wenatchee Valley College. She gained direct student services experience in her role as WVC’s College Assistance Migrant Program Director and as Program Manager for Highline College’s TRiO Student Support Services Program.

“I am eager to join the team at Pierce College, an institution that has led the effort around equity and racial justice,” Lozano said. “I look forward to working alongside the passionate faculty and staff to continue the path toward educational excellence.”

She earned her degrees from the University of Washington, receiving her bachelor’s degree in international studies and Spanish, with a minor in diversity. She went on to earn a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies. She is pursuing her doctorate at Oregon State University in adult and higher education focusing on community college leadership. Her dissertation centers on the navigational experiences of Latinx migrant farmworker students at community college’s designated as Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI).

As Vice President of Learning and Student Success for Pierce College Puyallup, Lozano will work closely with the Chancellor, President, Executive Team, and Pierce College Puyallup’s faculty and staff to advance the college’s mission to provide quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world.