Letter: Rejection Can Breed Retaliation, But There’s a Better Way – The Suburban Times

The first day – of two back-to-back days climbing recently the peak pictured in this article – was crystal clear.

From the very spot this foggy picture was taken on Day Two, on Day One, in contrast, the mountain in the distance commanded my attention for a good two hours as I ate my peanut butter and jelly sandwich. I was mesmerized at the absolute magnificence of the scene.

Day Two, however, was not so. All I had seen the day before from this very spot was obscured by fog.

Life can be like that. Unobstructed vision of purpose and direction one day, replaced by despair and disillusionment the next.

Our human interactions can be like that too.

Kind of like this story from the One Year Bible reading for April 2.

James and John, a couple of disciples of fiery temperament, suggested, truth-be-told, a human reaction to rejection.

‘You want us to call down fire from heaven and consume them?’

The entourage was on its way to Jerusalem and thought they might spend a night in a nearby Samaritan village.

They were denied.

James and John were indignant.

Fortunately, the whole incident did not end in embers for the rejectors, but most certainly did end in embarrassment for the would-be incinerators.

And a lesson for us.

So how to apply this?

Avoid conflict? No. But search-and-destroy? Also no.

Smile and pretend there’s no offense? No. But seek to annihilate those who oppose you? Also no.

Then what?

Separate the person from the issue and focus on the latter without destroying the former.

When others are expecting retaliation, offer grace instead.