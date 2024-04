Dozens of stakeholders and Pierce County residents came together March 21 at the Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Task Force Summit to talk about how to stop the stigma of opioid use.

Attendees also learned about what’s happening with state and local opioid settlement funds. The Task Force is a partnership between the Health Department, Pierce County, Elevate Health and City of Tacoma.

Interested in the conversation? You can watch the entire event online.