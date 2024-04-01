Texas De Brazil Review – Fine foods and Great Selections – The Suburban Times

Texas De Brazil

Lunch $35.99 – Salad $21.99 – Dinner $55.99 – $31.99

OMG OMG OMG . . . our son Del and Daughter-in-Law Johanna took Peggy and me out to lunch. We went to the Texas De Brazil at the Tacoma Mall. In was beautiful inside with dozens and dozens of four place tables. There was plenty of wine stored away and desserts were waiting if we wanted. We held back, only because we were stuffed. The delicacies called to us and the pecan pie nearly broke my heart when I had to decline.

We were overwhelmed. We had dined in the Massachusetts several years ago where the food was provided elegantly and in great abundance, so we weren’t too surprised. There was a huge self-serve salad bar with all kinds of delicacies including thinly sliced pineapple, sushi sliced salmon, various tomato dishes, potato salad, and seemingly tons more.

Severs also came around with small plates of tiny biscuits – more crispy than tender … and good.

My full plate featured the pineapple and the salmon and a number of other great offerings . . . almost more than I could eat.

The killer selection was that almost every minute a new steak choice was being optioned. Actually, the steak at the table also intermittently came with chicken, sausage and more.

If you like good food and can afford the excellent choices and varieties, Texas De Brazil is a great place to visit. Plan on eating slowly and comfortably. Great food and great service go together like a Texas BBQ event of celebration.

4502 S. Steele Street, Ste. 1340A, Tacoma, WA 98409

Main: 253.465.2066