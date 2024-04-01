How to report a missing person – The Suburban Times

Sgt. Moss wants to clear up some myths about reporting a missing person.

❌ MYTH: You have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing ❌

✔ TRUTH: There is no timeline for reporting someone missing ✔

If a child is missing and you need help, or if a family member never returns from work or is missing under suspicious circumstances, call us.

This video also covers what happens when we find your loved one and why you should report someone missing.

Resources like Search and Rescue, and Amber and Silver Alerts, cannot be used without first filing a report with police.

To report someone missing, call the non-emergency number at 253 287-4455, or call 911 if it is an emergency.

For more information on missing person alerts, visit

https://www.wsp.wa.gov/crime/alerts-missing-persons/

The post How to report a missing person first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.