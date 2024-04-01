Alert sergeant spots shooting suspect, K9 Ice tracks down fleeing passenger – The Suburban Times

On Mar. 22, a patrol sergeant was leaving our South Hill precinct when he spotted a vehicle that was associated with a woman who shot her ex-boyfriend five days earlier in Graham.

The sergeant followed the vehicle through a shopping complex and back out onto the road. As they approached a red light, the vehicle drove onto the shoulder, passed multiple vehicles, and ran the red light.

As he pursued the vehicle, the sergeant saw the passenger throw a gun into the ditch. When the suspect’s vehicle slowed down for traffic in the 8300 block of 160th St E, the male passenger jumped out and fled on foot. The female driver complied with deputies’ commands and was taken into custody.

K9 Ice and his partner, a Puyallup Police officer, arrived and began tracking the male passenger. They found him hiding nearby in a shed. When he heard the dog barking, the suspect opened the door and immediately surrendered.

Deputies went back to the spot where the gun was tossed and located it in the ditch.

The 36-year-old female and the 29-year-old male were both booked into jail.

Prosecutors charged the female suspect with assault in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, and eluding. She is being held on $200,000 bail.

At the time she committed these crimes, she had warrants for two other felony cases, including another domestic violence offense involving another victim.

The male suspect was charged with assault in the first degree, misdemeanor hit and run (from the assault incident), and obstructing. Bail was set at $5,000, which he posted on Wednesday.