Terri Mestas joins Sound Transit as Deputy CEO for Megaproject Delivery – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit today announced that Terri Mestas has been appointed as deputy CEO for megaproject delivery, a new position created to lead the development of the agency’s concurrent projects quickly and effectively and bring forth ways to accelerate project timelines and reduce capital expenditures. Sound Transit currently has the largest transit expansion program in the country, including ST3 capital projects totaling an estimated $54 billion. Mestas will start in her new position on April 29.

“The next phase of Sound Transit’s expansion is categorically different than what the agency has done before, which is why the Board sought an experienced leader to deliver on our commitment to voters,” said Sound Transit Board Chair and King County Executive Dow Constantine. “With her background as a leader of large, complex infrastructure programs, Ms. Mestas brings the depth of experience and expertise that the agency needs to set the nation’s largest capital expansion project on a fresh path to success.”

“With the opening of the Lynnwood Link Extension just months away, we are even more focused on extending light rail to Everett,” said Sound Transit Vice Chair and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “The Everett Link Extension will be the longest extension that Sound Transit will have ever undertaken and will be vital for enhancing economic opportunities and quality of life for Snohomish County residents. I’m pleased that Ms. Mestas will bring her wealth of experience to oversee this complex project, as well as all the ST3 projects.”

“Since before ST3’s approval in 2016, it’s been clear that voters want Sound Transit to build capital projects faster. Hiring a deputy CEO of megaproject delivery represents a critical next step in delivering transformative transit for our region,” said Sound Transit System Expansion Committee Chair and King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci. “By implementing a key recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group, today’s announcement is a huge step forward to accelerate project delivery. We’re fortunate that Ms. Mestas is willing to bring her incredible experience to take on this challenge. I look forward to collaborating with her and her team to execute on that commitment to build fast, frequent, reliable transit for the people of Central Puget Sound.”

“It is absolutely essential that a culture of accountability and delivery is instilled at Sound Transit, especially while managing the largest transit megaproject in the nation,” said Sound Transit Board Member and Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “That’s why I’m excited we have brought on Terri Mestas as Sound Transit’s first deputy CEO of megaproject delivery. Our communities have been paying taxes for decades and we have to make sure we are delivering for the entire region – including Pierce County. A leader like Terri is critical to accomplishing this.”

“Sound Transit’s capital program needs a strong leader who understands and can manage complex, multibillion dollar programs,” said Grace Crunican, chair of the Technical Advisory Group, or TAG. “TAG members were part of the selection process and believe Ms. Mestas is the right choice to deliver this program.”

“I’m excited to be joining Sound Transit at this critical juncture in its transformative capital program,” said Mestas. “The hard work and dedication of the talented staff have been essential to the program’s success to date, and I look forward to working with them in taking the program to the next level in achieving the goals that voters have entrusted to us.”

Mestas is a seasoned professional with more than 30 years of experience leading large, complex infrastructure programs for space exploration, miliary installations, national and international antiterrorism physical security, and innovative project delivery for the aviation industry. Most recently, she was the Chief Development Officer for the Los Angeles World Airports’ (LAWA) $30 billion capital improvement program, the largest aviation capital improvement program in the nation.

Prior to her executive leadership role at LAWA, Mestas held several positions for AECOM supporting public and private organizations. Mestas led the capital improvement program at NASA’s Ames Research Center, which includes Moffett Federal Airfield, a joint civilian-military airport. She also held the position of senior director for capital projects, modernization, planning, design and construction at The California Institute of Technology, where she oversaw the development of one-of-a-kind research facilities. Mestas earned a Bachelor of Architecture from Catholic University of America’s School of Architecture and Planning.

Sound Transit builds and operates regional transit services for growing urban areas of Washington’s Pierce, King, and Snohomish counties. The region is home to more than 50 cities and more than 40 percent of the state’s residents, who have authorized the most ambitious transit expansions in the nation. Next month, Sound Transit will open light rail extensions to Lynnwood and from South Bellevue to Redmond Technology Center and later this year to Lynnwood.