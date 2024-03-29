Letter: Before Sunrise, That First Resurrection Morning – The Suburban Times

It was the fastest quarter mile ever run in the history of women’s track.

And it happened that very first Resurrection morning.

Just tenths-of-a-second over 00:45 it still stands. Had Sports Illustrated been published then they’d have made a front cover. Theirs was a miracle, a true-life made-for-TV triumph long, long “before science invaded every nook and cranny of athletics, before there were computerized training programs and peak-performance diets.”

And no coach ever uttered more motivating – or briefer – words before the big event; before the stadium was entered; before stepping onto the track.

In what just takes seconds to say, starting blocks were made unnecessary, stretching and pre-race hydrating superfluous, sports psychology immaterial.

That early morning time-slot pre-start speech was to become the greatest understatement.

Ever.

“Go quickly and tell.”

Mary gathered her skirts about as her sandaled-feet became a blur of motion, a red-cloud of Palestinian dust billowing behind as she, with “the other Mary” – a close second – flew down the path from the empty tomb to where the huddled and fearful disciples were gathered a half-mile away.

They never made it.

Someone called out their names.

It was a voice they recognized.

The skid-marks from the furrows dug by the women’s sandals would still be visible today but for the countless pilgrimages to the scene of the greatest event – and most astounding truth – in human history.

“He is not here. He is risen. As he said.”