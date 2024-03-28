Riding my Sears J. C. Higgins bicycle – bought in 1963 at Sears & Roebuck in Lakewood on South Tacoma Way – into the sunset – The Suburban Times

Story and photos by Tim Marsh, Lakes High Class of 1966.

I rode my Sears J. C. Higgins bicycle — bought in 1963 from the Sears catalogue and paid for and picked it up at Sears & Roebuck in Lakewood at 8720 South Tacoma Way at the “U.S. 99 at Lakewood cutoff” – off into the sunset.

That paints a nice picture. But, it’s not accurate.

In reality, this month a local charity picked up my bike. It was loaded into the back of their truck next to a couple of couches someone else donated. The truck drove off during a brief respite from rainy weather. No rain drops. No tears from me. But, memories.

Downsizing at home finished off the bike, which I bought at 15-years old. I’m 76. It’s been literally hanging around in our garage for more than 10 years. I lost track the last time I rode the bike. It was time for us to part.

The bike was moved from Lakewood to western Oregon. From western Oregon to eastern Washington. From eastern Washington back to western Oregon. Next stop will be where the charity’s buyer takes it. .

In 1963 I needed the bike for transportation. I had a Saturday job doing yardwork at a home on the other side of the lake. I could walk there but riding a bike to/from was a better option.

Looking at the Sears catalogue at home I saw possibilities. I picked a 26-inch bike with bright metallic red enamel finish and silver fenders.

Today the finish has faded. It still has its original white sidewall tires. There’s rust. The seat is cracking. But, in general it’s in great shape for its age. The Tacoma bike license affixed on the back fender expired Dec. 31, 1963.

When the bike arrived, we got a phone call. Dad drove me to the store. He paid for it. We put the bike in a box and brought it home.

I assembled it. Then, I ordered a J.C. Higgins speedometer/odometer and did not ride the bike until I installed it on the bike. The 950 miles on the odometer are original miles.

Not every Saturday was a bike to yard work on the other side of the lake day. Neighbor boys, older than me, worked at the same home years before. They sometimes rowed a boat over and back. I decided I’d do that, too.

Dad bought a new 8-foot pram wood rowboat from a shop in old Tacoma. We put it on sawhorses on the front porch and painted the inside and stern white and the rest of it bright blue.

Rowing to my Saturday job was not a breeze, but do-able. Once there was more than a breeze. There was strong wind and whitecaps on the lake. Rowing back home after work was challenging. I was not wearing a life jacket and was afraid the pram would be swamped and sink.

So, I beached the pram at American Lake Park and walked home. The next day, with better lake conditions, I walked to the park and rowed the pram home.

Having that Saturday job meant I earned money. Mrs. L (name changed) paid me after each day of work. Using a manual typewriter, she’d add the date, and my name on the check. Then, she used a neat machine to print the dollar and cents amount on the check.

With check in hand, I’d get myself to Rhodes department store at Villa Plaza. It cashed my check in its second floor business office. Yes, on Saturdays.

Mrs. L was amazing. Not only a job, but she paid with checks. I did not appreciate it at the time, but she tallied my hours and paid into Social Security. When I retired, the first hours for which I had SocSec credit were thanks to her.

Yes, the money earned and Social Security credit was good. But, more important to me now is the memory of my bicycle and my 8-foot pram.

POSTSCRIPT – According to the TNT, the Sears Suburban Store in Lakewood opened in 1957. Store officials extended a “cordial invitation to the public to see the many facilities offered in this great new Sears store of almost 11,000 square feet.” Interesting to note, the building formerly housed a Safeway grocery store.

The store had a South Tacoma Way address and was at the intersection with Steilacoom Boulevard. Phone JU 8-3661.

Sold in the store were Coldspot freezers and refrigerators. Kenmore ranges, washers and dryers. Silverstone television sets and radios and Craftsman power tools. No mention of J. C. Higgins.

Oh, you recall, as do I, the Sears store on Broadway in downtown Tacoma. I always entered in through the back (top of building) parking lot. Go into the back door, ride the escalator down and smell the popcorn.

ALSO – A TNT classified ad in the Nov 18, 1952 mentions “Sears Farm Store, 1408 So. St.” in Tacoma.