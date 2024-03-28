 King 5: Lakewood man fights decision to condemn, demolish home for parking lot – The Suburban Times

King 5: Lakewood man fights decision to condemn, demolish home for parking lot

“LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A Lakewood man is fighting to keep his home after the city ordered it to be condemned and demolished to make way for a parking lot that’s part of a plan to improve access to Lake Steilacoom

“When Ebrahim Mirjalili first bought his home in 2009, he said he couldn’t move in immediately. He said the property, which sits along Steilacoom Lake, required quite a few renovations, and his family wasn’t able to move into the home until 2012. However, he said he’s proud of the work he put into the property.” Read the rest of the story at King5.com.

Hat tip to KM Hills for the link to the story.

