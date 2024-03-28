City of Lakewood Public Briefing on Tax Increment Finance Area – The Suburban Times

Notice is hereby given that a public briefing will be held by the City of Lakewood on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. to review a proposed Tax Increment Finance area within the City of Lakewood. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. If you would like to provide virtual Public Comment during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting by calling in via telephone at +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 861 2946 2898. The passcode is 199166. You can also click this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86129462898?pwd=iY8HSFiYoty70uOkYcCQ9bDI4Nrzb3.1

Click here to view the Lakewood Downtown Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Project Analysis.

For further information, please contact Becky Newton, Economic Development Manager, at (253) 983-7738, or bnewton@cityoflakewood.us.