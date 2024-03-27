Join Mayor Woodards This Thursday to Share Your State of the City Priorities – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma’s Mayor Victoria Woodards invites community members to directly share their concerns, priorities and feedback at this year’s State of the City Forum this Thursday, March 28. The open house-style public forum will be held from 6:30 – 8 PM at Silas High School (1202 N. Orchard St. in Tacoma).

In a move to prioritize community voices above her own, Mayor Victoria Woodards will be stepping back from the traditional State of the City address in favor of an active engagement event where community members will have the opportunity to share their questions and concerns directly with staff and leadership. The space at Silas High School will feature feedback stations at multiple locations, each focused on specific topics, including homelessness, community and environmental health, housing, community safety, the City’s budget, and more through small group facilitated conversations.

Perspectives shared by community members will be collected during the March 28 event and will serve as the foundation for a series of focused dialogues throughout the summer led by Mayor Woodards, addressing specific concerns raised by community members and what the Mayor, City Council, and City employees are doing to address these concerns.

More details about the March 28 forum are at cityoftacoma.org/stateofthecity. Results of Thursday’s forum, future online comment opportunities, and additional information about the focused dialogue events coming this summer will also be shared on the State of the City webpage as the information becomes available.

Community members with questions may contact the Office of the Mayor using this form.