Letter: More apartments for Gravelly Lake Drive by the mall and high school – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Walter Neary, Lakewood.

I’m reaching out for anyone who lives in the area of Gravelly Lake Drive as pictured in the map. I’m looking for you! Or if you know someone who lives in this area, please alert them. You might also want to read this if you are interested in the main Lakewood Library.

The City of Lakewood Planning Commission voted this month 5-2 to give developers financial incentives to build apartments and condos in the area in pink. They already get those tax breaks in the golden areas. The City Council has not made a decision. The city holds a public meeting next Monday night, April 1.

I’m trying to reach property owners, residents and perhaps even business owners along this corridor to ask:

Did you get public notice of this change in our neighborhood? This to me is the number 1 question.

Would you like any further information about the proposed change so that you can consider it and maybe comment to the city?

The first question is a big deal, because when many of us worked on the Lakewood cityhood campaign, we promised the city would notify property owners if something was going to affect them. I’d like to make sure that took place. We will always agree to disagree on things in Lakewood, but the whole premise of cityhood was that the city would notify people about issues affecting them, unlike Pierce County government.

If you know someone in the area, please let them know.

And just real quick, if you do want to know more, you can begin with the City Council packet for next Monday. Go to Page 104: https://cityoflakewood.us/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/2024-04-01-Council-Agenda.pdf

It’s a very complicated proposal and it can’t be described in a short post.

If you would like to know more, I am working on a fact sheet, and welcome suggestions. This has links where you can watch the planning commission hearing, which consisted of two applicants in favor of the proposal, and apparently no one from the neighborhood: https://cityoflakewood.us/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/2024-04-01-Council-Agenda.pdf

That’s what makes me wonder what kind of notice we received.